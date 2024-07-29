Galway Races Chief says there’s a great energy around the Summer Festival this year
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Galway Races Chief Executive says there’s a great energy around the Summer Festival this year.
It’s Day One at Ballybrit, with gates opening at 2:30PM and the first of seven races off at 4:50PM, while music performances will also entertain racegoers today.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
This week will once again see the historic Galway Plate Day on Wednesday, Ladies Day on Thursday and the Mad Hatters Competition on Sunday.
Speaking on Galway Talks, Chief Executive of Galway Races Michael Maloney, says ticket sales are booming
The post Galway Races Chief says there’s a great energy around the Summer Festival this year appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy announces diocesan changes
Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy has announced diocesan changes, including several retirements an...
New creativity fund for people living in emergency accommodation launched in Galway city
A new fund to support access to arts, culture, and creativity for people in emergency accommodati...
Proposed social housing development in Ballinasloe expanded
A proposed social housing development at Dunlo Hill in Ballinasloe has now been expanded. An upda...
Group to host “public clinics” over proposed gas powered energy plant in Portumna
A local group is to host two ‘public clinics’ over a controversial planned gas powere...
Record attendances at Galway International Arts Festival events this year
This year’s Galway International Arts Festival saw record attendances at gigs, events and p...
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 4
In episode 4 of Fake or Fact – You Decide, we explore the relationship between news and soc...
Deadline approaching for Gort residents and businesses to apply for streetscape funding
Residents and business owners in Gort have just three days left to apply for streetscape funding....
Works to get underway on significant upgrade of carpark in Oughterard
Work is set to get underway on significant upgrade works to the carpark in Oughterard. The main o...
Galway to get three new high-powered EV charging pools
Galway is to get three new high-powered recharging pools. They’ll be at the Tuam Plaza, the...