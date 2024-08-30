  • Services

Galway Racecourse ranked most ‘Instagrammable’ in Ireland

Published:

A new study has ranked Galway Racecourse as the most ‘Instagrammable’ in Ireland.

Ballybrit Racecourse came in third on the top ten list of the most photo-friendly tracks across the UK and Ireland.


It was the only Irish track to make the top ten, with just Cheltenham and Chester in the UK topping it.

The study, by racing site The Winners Enclosure, analysed the number of Instagram hashtags each of the 85 active racecourses across the UK and Ireland received in 2023.

It then compared that figure to each racecourse’s capacity to draw up the top ten list.

With a capacity of 45,000, Ballybrit received 62,000 hashtags in 2023 – giving it a 1.38 post-per-spectator-ratio.

The next most ‘Instagram-worthy’ racecourse in Ireland is Naas, ranking in at 30th.

