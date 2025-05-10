Galway Race Committee has new chairman

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The Galway Race Committee has announced the election of Dr. Colm O’Flaherty as its new Chairman, following the conclusion of Anthony Ryan’s five-year tenure at the helm.
Dr O’Flaherty now takes up the role of Chairman with a four-year term ahead. A longtime supporter of the Galway Races and a respected figure within both the racing community and Galway, he brings a deep knowledge of the sport along with a forward-thinking vision for its continued success.
He said it was ‘a tremendous honour’ to be elected Chairman of the Galway Races.
“I want to thank the committee for their trust and support. I look forward to working closely with the team as we continue to build on the incredible foundation laid by Anthony and guide Ballybrit into an exciting new chapter,” he said.
His predecessor Anthony Ryan said he had thoroughly enjoyed every moment of his time as Chairman.
“It’s been a real honour to be part of such a special event. Working alongside Michael (Moloney) and his team has been an absolute pleasure; their energy and commitment have been truly inspiring,” he said.
“While I’m stepping down from the role, my passion for racing remains as strong as ever, and I look forward to staying involved with the Galway Races for many years to come,” he added.
General Manager of Galway Races Michael Moloney said that he was grateful for Anthony Ryan’s support over the past five years as they dealt with a rocky Covid period.
“It was even better to see Ballybrit return to normal, if not better, in recent years,” he said.
“We’re delighted that Anthony will remain on the board, and I want to sincerely thank both him and his wife Bernie for their unwavering commitment to the racecourse. No doubt, they won’t be strangers around here in the future.
“The Galway Race Committee looks forward to this new era under Dr. Colm O’Flaherty’s leadership and to continuing its proud tradition of delivering world-class racing at Ballybrit,” he added.
The Galway Races Summer Festival takes place from Monday, July 28, to Sunday, August 3.
Pictured: New Galway Race Committee Chairman Dr. Colm O’Flaherty (right) with his predecessor Anthony Ryan (left) and Racecourse CEO Michael Moloney. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Gort prepares to host record numbers for County’s Fleadh Cheoil
A record-breaking number of traditional musicians of all ages and hues will converge on Gort next...
Bowel cancer survivor makes the most of life 13 years on from lifesaving surgery
A true inspiration to all those who are living with cancer, Dónal O’Shea knows he is one of the l...
Appeal for 14 year-old boy missing from Claregalway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for help in finding a 14 year-ol...
Galway in top five most Pope-obsessed counties in Ireland
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is in the top five most Pope-obsessed counties...
Connemara residents entering fourth month without phone lines after Storm Eowyn
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResidents in parts of Connemara are into their fourth...
Eight Galway students receive scholarship to cover full duration of undergraduate studies
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEight Galway students are among 125 across the countr...
Major improvement works for Inis Oírr pier to be completed in 2027
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMajor infrastructural improvement works for Inis Oírr...
Unemployment levels up slightly in past month across county
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUnemployment levels are up slightly in the past month...
Killimor and Creggs young farmers selected to tackle key issues impacting sheep farming
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo young Galway farmers have been selected to tackle...