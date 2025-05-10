Galway Race Committee has new chairman

The Galway Race Committee has announced the election of Dr. Colm O’Flaherty as its new Chairman, following the conclusion of Anthony Ryan’s five-year tenure at the helm.

Dr O’Flaherty now takes up the role of Chairman with a four-year term ahead. A longtime supporter of the Galway Races and a respected figure within both the racing community and Galway, he brings a deep knowledge of the sport along with a forward-thinking vision for its continued success.

He said it was ‘a tremendous honour’ to be elected Chairman of the Galway Races.

“I want to thank the committee for their trust and support. I look forward to working closely with the team as we continue to build on the incredible foundation laid by Anthony and guide Ballybrit into an exciting new chapter,” he said.

His predecessor Anthony Ryan said he had thoroughly enjoyed every moment of his time as Chairman.

“It’s been a real honour to be part of such a special event. Working alongside Michael (Moloney) and his team has been an absolute pleasure; their energy and commitment have been truly inspiring,” he said.

“While I’m stepping down from the role, my passion for racing remains as strong as ever, and I look forward to staying involved with the Galway Races for many years to come,” he added.

General Manager of Galway Races Michael Moloney said that he was grateful for Anthony Ryan’s support over the past five years as they dealt with a rocky Covid period.

“It was even better to see Ballybrit return to normal, if not better, in recent years,” he said.

“We’re delighted that Anthony will remain on the board, and I want to sincerely thank both him and his wife Bernie for their unwavering commitment to the racecourse. No doubt, they won’t be strangers around here in the future.

“The Galway Race Committee looks forward to this new era under Dr. Colm O’Flaherty’s leadership and to continuing its proud tradition of delivering world-class racing at Ballybrit,” he added.

The Galway Races Summer Festival takes place from Monday, July 28, to Sunday, August 3.

Pictured: New Galway Race Committee Chairman Dr. Colm O’Flaherty (right) with his predecessor Anthony Ryan (left) and Racecourse CEO Michael Moloney. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure.