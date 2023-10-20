Galway Pumpkin Patch in Ardrahan named in Ireland’s top 10

Galway Pumpkin Patch in Castletaylor in Ardrahan has been named in Ireland’s top 10

The survey was carried out by HelloFresh Ireland, the recipe box delivery company





Galway Pumpkin Patch is listed seventh in Ireland, based on popularity, affordability and customer ratings

The attraction is open on all weekends in October with family tickets and individual tickets on sale

