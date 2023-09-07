Galway public urged to donate blood as supplies run low
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway public are being urged to donate blood as supplies run low across the country.
The Irish Blood Transfusion Board says it aims to have seven days of stock on hand at all times – but in some areas, they’re down to two days.
A blood donation event is taking place at the Menlo Park Hotel in the city this afternoon from 4pm.
Appointments can be made by calling freephone 1800 222 111.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Director of Operations Paul McKinney said they’re particularly looking for certain types of blood.
