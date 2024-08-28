Galway public share school memories as students return to classrooms
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
This week, schools have been welcoming back students for the new term, after the summer break.
While thousands of students are returning to familiar surroundings, some are experiencing it for the very first time.
It can bring mixed emotions for both pupils and parents, and marks a major milestone in our lives.
Sarah Slevin and Chris Benn have been out in Galway city, to ask people what they remember of their first day of school.
The post Galway public share school memories as students return to classrooms appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
