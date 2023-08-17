  • Services

Galway public share opinions on proposal for compulsory voting

Published:

Published:

Galway public share opinions on proposal for compulsory voting
Galway Bay fm newsroom – With local and European elections coming up next year, some campaigners are calling for voting to be made compulsory.

The measure is already in place in some countries, including Belgium and Australia.

Among the arguments put forward by advocates is that it would lead to a more inclusive and diverse Government.

But would the Galway public support the idea of compulsory voting?

David Nevin and Leah Hogarty have been finding out.

