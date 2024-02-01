Galway public share mixed views on new supermarket recycling scheme
People in Galway have been sharing their mixed views in relation to the Deposit Return Scheme, which has just gone live today.
A deposit of 15 to 25 cent is now applied to cans and plastic bottles – in what is the biggest change in recycling since the plastic bag levy 22 years ago.
Customers can then return the empty products – as long as they are clean and undamaged – at one of 1-thousand-800 reverse vending machines
Our reporters Sarah Slevin and Joshua Byrne asked people in Galway city what they think of the scheme:
