Galway public say ‘appalling’ Dublin violence should be a ‘wake up call’
People in Galway have been reacting to the violence in the capital yesterday, saying the ‘appalling’ scenes should be a wake up call.
Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen spoke to these people in Galway city today:
34 arrests took place in the Dublin riots last night – 32 will be in court today.
Seven vehicles were set on fire – including three buses, three Garda cars and a Luas tram.
Eight other Garda cars were damaged, as was a fire truck – while 13 buildings in the city centre were damaged.
The condition of a 5-year-old girl who was seriously injured in yesterday’s attack at a school in Dublin on Parnell Square East remains critical.
Her carer, a woman in her 30s is also in a serious condition, while a 6-year-old girl is being treated for head injuries.
A 5-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.
A man in his 50s is also in hospital – who Gardaí say is a person of interest in the case.
