Galway public outraged as GRA announces that Gardaí from Galway are being drafted in to Dublin
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom- A short time after the Galway Garda Chief and the Mayor of Galway spoke to Galway Bay fm the Garda Representative Association announced that Gardaí from Galway are being drafted in to police tourist hot spots in Dublin.
There’s outrage among the Galway public at the idea of Gardai needed here being posted to Dublin
