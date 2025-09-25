  • Services

Galway public invited to share feedback on recent trial of Code of Conduct for buskers

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

People are being asked to share feedback on the recent trial of a new Buskers Code of Conduct.

The code sets out a number of rules, including start and end times, maximum performance times, pedestrian access, crowd management and sound levels.

Galway City Council is asking the general public, along with buskers and local businesses, to take part in a feedback survey.

The Code of Conduct was developed by the Galway Buskers Community to consider the needs, wellbeing, responsibilities, and contributions of buskers.

It was trialled in the city during the summer to monitor its effectiveness and gather feedback.

After the public consultation period, a report will be prepared for the Strategic Policy Committee on Tourism.

The report may then propose amendments to the Galway City Busking Byelaws, which will be considered by City Councillors.

The survey contains separate sections for feedback from the general public, buskers and local businesses, and is available online at GalwayCity.ie until Tuesday October 7th.

