Galway Public Health Nurse Management to begin Industrial Action
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Public Health Nurse Management is to begin Industrial Action this Friday.
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has served notice of the work to rule on HSE West and North West.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The INMO says the action is over the failure of the HSE to implement recommendations to help ease the extreme pressure on staff.
David Miskell, INMO Professional and Regulatory Officer says the pressure Directors of Public Health Nursing are under in Galway is intolerable.
He says the national average for a catchment area is 150,000 people while in Galway that average is heading towards 285,000.
Mr Miskell adds that patient care is falling short and the health and safety of public health nurses in Galway is significantly compromised.
The INMO is calling on the Health Authority to engage with them in providing the necessary resources.
The union says if this doesn’t happen regrettably the industrial action will escalate.
The post Galway Public Health Nurse Management to begin Industrial Action appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Water restrictions lifted in Dunmore
Water restrictions put in place in Dunmore and surrounding areas over the last six days have been...
Book by Connemara based priest published in the United States
A book written by a well known Connemara based priest Canon Pádraig Standún has been put on the m...
Local MEP undertaking community consultations on EU Just Transition Fund
A local MEP is undertaking community consultations on the EU Just Transition Fund. Independent Ir...
Councillor claims NTA is ‘law unto themselves’ and need to address transport issues
Galway City East councillor Shane Forde is claiming the NTA is a ‘law unto themselves’...
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 7
Explore seven explores fact-checking – how do media companies fact check information. And h...
Galway County Council paid €2m for public liability claims in 2023
Galway County Council had to pay out almost two million euro for public liability claims in 2023....
Galway Rose up third tonight for night one of festival
Our Galway Rose is third up tonight, for the first selection night of the festival. Medical socia...
Figures show burglaries on the rise over the last year
Burglaries within the Galway Garda Division have increased by eight per cent over the past twelve...
Host of artists regenerated grey Gort laneway with vibrant murals
A once-neglected corner of Gort has been transformed into a riot of colour and imagination after ...