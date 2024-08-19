Galway Public Health Nurse Management is to begin Industrial Action this Friday.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has served notice of the work to rule on HSE West and North West.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The INMO says the action is over the failure of the HSE to implement recommendations to help ease the extreme pressure on staff.

David Miskell, INMO Professional and Regulatory Officer says the pressure Directors of Public Health Nursing are under in Galway is intolerable.

He says the national average for a catchment area is 150,000 people while in Galway that average is heading towards 285,000.

Mr Miskell adds that patient care is falling short and the health and safety of public health nurses in Galway is significantly compromised.

The INMO is calling on the Health Authority to engage with them in providing the necessary resources.

The union says if this doesn’t happen regrettably the industrial action will escalate.

The post Galway Public Health Nurse Management to begin Industrial Action appeared first on Galway Bay FM.