Galway public advised to exercise caution due to High Tide Advisory Warning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway public is being asked to take precautions in relation to a High Tide Advisory Warning which is now in place until 11 on Thursday night.

Met Eireann says the Highest Astronomical Tide levels are forecast to be approached or exceeded along all coasts.

This is due to a combination of forecasted storm surge, tidal prediction and wave action.

Galway City Council is advising the public to take extra care near coastal areas as there is a significant risk of wave overtopping.

Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution when parking near coastal areas

Access to Toft Car Park in Salthill is restricted during the period of the high tide

