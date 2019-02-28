Galway proud as punch of champion boxers

Galway punched above its weight at the National Stadium last weekend, when four men from the county boxed their way into the history books and claimed glory at the Irish elite senior finals.

It took some 108 years for Galway to accumulate seven national elite titles but in just a few hours on Saturday that tally was brought to eleven after the greatest night in the history of amateur boxing in Galway.

Kieran Molloy (Oughterard Boxing Club) retained the 69kg title he won last year – becoming the first Galway boxer to retain an elite title – and he was joined by fellow Galway winners Gabriel Dossen (Olympic Boxing Club), Thomas O’Toole (Celtic Eagles), and Adam Hession (Monivea Boxing Club).

