Galway property prices rising above national average in the past year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Residential property prices in Galway city have risen faster than the national average in the past year.

They rose by an average of 10 percent in the city, while in the county they rose by 8 percent – matching the national average increase.

According to the Central Statistics Office, the median price of a home purchased last year was 355,000 euro.

The average price of a house in County Galway is now €300,000 – a rise of €22,500 the year before.

While the average in the city is now €370,000, compared to €334,000 at the start of 2024.