Property prices in Galway have risen by €15,000 between April and June, according to the latest MyHome.ie price report.

It shows the median asking price for a property in Galway is now €310,000.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

This means prices have risen by the same amount compared with this time last year.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house rose by €17,500 over the quarter to €297,500.

The post Galway property prices rise by €15,000 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.