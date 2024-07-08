Galway property prices rise by €15,000
Property prices in Galway have risen by €15,000 between April and June, according to the latest MyHome.ie price report.
It shows the median asking price for a property in Galway is now €310,000.
This means prices have risen by the same amount compared with this time last year.
Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house rose by €17,500 over the quarter to €297,500.
