Galway promoted to 50 leading Belgian and Dutch tour operators and travel agents

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been promoted to 50 leading Belgian and Dutch tour operators and travel agents at Tourism Ireland’s B2B workshops in Brussels and Amersfoort.

Aran Island Ferries and Killary Fjord Boat Tours were among the 22 companies attending the workshops





The operators are signing contracts for 2024 and beyond, so this was a key time to influence the addition of new tourism products to their programmes.

