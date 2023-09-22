  • Services

Published:

Galway promoted to 50 leading Belgian and Dutch tour operators and travel agents
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been promoted to 50 leading Belgian and Dutch tour operators and travel agents at Tourism Ireland’s B2B workshops in Brussels and Amersfoort.

Aran Island Ferries and Killary Fjord Boat Tours were among the 22 companies attending the workshops


The operators are signing contracts for 2024 and beyond, so this was a key time to influence the addition of new tourism products to their programmes.

 

