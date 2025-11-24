Galway promoted for business events at IBTM World

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Thirty-five tourism businesses from Ireland, including Dexcom Stadium and Galway Convention Bureau, have attended a tourism promotion event in Barcelona.

It’s one of the leading global events for the meetings, incentives, conferences and events industry, known as MICE, the IBTM World

Ireland is being promoted as a destination for Business Events to top international buyers, to inspire them to choose the island for future meetings and incentive travel.

Around 1,900 commercial meetings took place over the three-day event.