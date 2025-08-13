Galway projects benefit from Safefood’s All-Island Healthy Eating Initiative

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Two Galway groups are to benefit after Safefood announced a significant all-island €1.5 million investment in its Community Food Initiatives Programme 2025-28.
Croí na Gaillimhe Resource Centre and the Galway City Partnership have been included in this four-year programme aims to positively influence the eating habits of people in low-income communities throughout the island of Ireland, fostering lasting change and strengthening community resilience around healthier eating.
Croí na Gaillimhe Resource Centre, run under the auspices of the Society of St Vincent de Paul serves communities in both the city and county.
This project will deliver the Healthy Food Made Easy programme, adapted for cultural needs, with a focus on those living in direct provision in the county.
Projects will engage with local businesses and producers to improve knowledge on the availability of local healthy food.
The Galway City Partnership, serving communities in Galway city, will deliver the Healthy Food Made Easy programme, which includes practical supermarket visits.
It will also establish a sustainable community food pantry in the Ballybane community as a pilot project, with the hope of developing this into a long-term service.
Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill welcomed the launch of Safefood’s Community Food Initiatives Programme.
“Unhealthy food choices are increasingly becoming the norm, impacting the health of our population,” she said.
“I am encouraged by the focus of Safefood’s Community Food Initiatives, which are more than just a source of learning about food; they build practical skills and knowledge at the grassroots level.
“I welcome that these local projects foster connections within communities, aiming to create a future where healthy eating is realistic, achievable, and accessible to all,” she added.
Safefood is the all-island body set up under the British/Irish Agreement with a general remit to promote awareness and knowledge of food safety and nutrition issues on the island of Ireland.
Pictured: Grainne Ní Eidhin, Community Link, and Imelda Gormally, Community Development and SICAP Co-ordinator from Galway City Partnership in Galway, one of 28 community projects to be awarded a share of €1.5 million of Safefood Community Food Initiatives funding to positively influence the eating habits of people in low-income communities across the island of Ireland.
