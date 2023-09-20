Galway professor says AI is a significant challenges for educators

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway Professor Michael Madden says artificial intelligence is a significant challenge facing educators.

He has been speaking in reaction to the suspension of plans for teacher-assessment of the Leaving Certificate – which he believes is a sensible decision.





The plans are being halted until the State Examination Commission undertakes a study into the impact of AI on the education system.

Michael Madden, Established Professor of Computer Sciences at University of Galway, spoke to John Morley about how AI can interfere in student-assessment.