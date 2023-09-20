Galway professor says AI is a significant challenges for educators
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway Professor Michael Madden says artificial intelligence is a significant challenge facing educators.
He has been speaking in reaction to the suspension of plans for teacher-assessment of the Leaving Certificate – which he believes is a sensible decision.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The plans are being halted until the State Examination Commission undertakes a study into the impact of AI on the education system.
Michael Madden, Established Professor of Computer Sciences at University of Galway, spoke to John Morley about how AI can interfere in student-assessment.
More like this:
Monivea to get €25,000 in flood relief funding
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Monivea is to get €25,000 in flood relief funding. The Office of P...
Galway to light up purple and host swim events to support World GO day
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway will light up purple today and host a number of swim events...
11,000 people in Galway spend over an hour commuting to work or school
Galway Bay fm newsroom – CSO figures show that more than 11,000 people across Galway spend ...
New rents in Galway almost €300 higher than existing rents
Galway Bay fm newsroom – If you are a new renter in Galway you could be paying up to €300 m...
Glinsk Creggs Group Water Scheme celebrates its quadruple win at national awards
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Glinsk Creggs Group Water Scheme has been celebrating its quadruple win ...
Six Galway-based companies win at Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards 2023
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Six Galway-based companies win at this years Ireland’s Best ...
Galway researchers develop online game to aid cancer research
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers in Galway have developed an online game to help cancer...
Thousands expected at Galway Racecourse for major Med-Tech conference
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2,000 people are expected to attend a major Med-Tech conferen...
Status yellow wind warning comes into effect for West Galway shortly
Galway Bay fm newsroom – As Galway continues to deal with a status yellow rain warning, a w...