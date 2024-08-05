Galway primary principal’s new book helps give voice to next generation

The principal of a pioneering Galway primary school has a new book that looks at how the world can ensure that it hears the voice of the next generation.

Dr Siobhán Keenan Fitzgerald is school principal of Eglish National School, a DCU ‘changemaker’ school and she is currently working with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment on curriculum development.

Her new book ‘Listen – How Child and Student Voice can Change the World’ is published worldwide today (Thursday) by Routledge, a British multinational publisher.

Siobhán’s starting point is the fact that, legally, all children have a right to have a say in matters that affect their lives – but this can be particularly difficult for a generation that grew up in a time when children were ‘seen and not heard’ to comprehend.

The first line of the book hits home immediately: “Children may be a percentage of our current population, but they are 100% the future.”

And Siobhán advises that while it sounds very simple, listening is a very active and intentional gift we can give to our children.

“It’s not just in our children’s best interests but everyone’s best interests that we listen to what children have to communicate and empower them to communicate it to the best of their abilities,” she explains.

This book aims to accelerate the realisation of this right to their voice by bridging the gap between theory and practice, empowering adults to act as advocates and facilitators of children using their voices within our homes, schools, and wider communities.

Listen, says Siobhán, invites readers to connect the concept of ‘child and student voice’ meaningfully with the development of all children’s physical voices and modes of communication.

Topics explored include current research on student voice, including an examination of public speaking within primary schools, advocating for a school-wide focus on supporting student voice, and looking at best practice and pedagogical approaches to facilitating public speaking in the classroom.

It also reveals how to create a supportive learning environment where students may overcome their anxieties about public speaking.

Described as an essential read for parents, teachers, school leaders, teaching assistants and anyone working with children, Listen proposes a pedagogical approach to supporting student voice that is backed by current research yet firmly rooted in practical application.

“Listening is a word that’s so much easier said than done,” says Siobhán.

“It surfaces repeatedly across discussions of child and student voice efforts and refers to a wide range of practices. Its central role in relationships, including and especially those vitally important relationships we foster with our children and students is profound and key,” she adds.

Siobhán herself holds over thirty years teaching experience in Ireland and internationally.

She is also a TEDx and award-winning speaker – and she created the ‘LET’s Stand’ public speaking programme for young people and the associated podcast.

Siobhán says that the publication of her book is the realisation of a dream for her.

After years of researching, writing and working on it, I hope it will be of benefit to teachers, school leaders, parents, youth workers, policymakers and anyone working with children,” she says.

The book has been described by Dr Niall Muldoon, the Ombudsman for Children as “a really useful resource to all those working in the education system, but also to anyone who is engaging with children in other realms, such as sport, drama, youth work, music and arts because they too need to be able to hear the voices and opinions of the children they serve.”

Listen – How Child and Student Voice can Change the World’ is now available on Amazon and all major bookstores (on request).

Pictured: New book…Eglish NS Principal, Dr Siobhán Keenan Fitzgerald.