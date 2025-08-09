  • Services

Galway Pride gets underway this weekend

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

This year’s Galway Pride Week will get underway tomorrow (Sunday).

There’s a full and varied programme of events – starting with the traditional flag raising in Eyre Square tomorrow afternoon at 4.30.

Other events over the next seven days include musical performances, parties, panel discussions, and creative workshops.

One of the biggest events of the week – the Pride Parade – will take place on Saturday week at midday, starting out from City Hall on College Road.

For a full programme of events, you can visit GalwayPride.ie.

