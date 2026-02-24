Galway prepares to host Sustainable Media Ireland annual conference

The legacy of broadcaster, author and environmentalist Manchán Maga will be one of the key topics at the 2026 Sustainable Media Ireland annual conference which takes place in Galway City tomorrow Wednesday 25th February.

This year, Galway’s PorterShed will be the location for the conference – the first time it will be held outside of Dublin and TG4 are delighted to be the hosts. Previous SMI events took place in Virgin Media Ireland and RTÉ.

Sustainable Media Ireland is a network of media organisations that come together to discuss and share information, consider policy and promote engagement on all aspects of sustainability across Ireland’s media sector.

SMI members include Local Ireland, – the regional newspaper umbrella group of which the Connacht Tribune is a member – along with TG4, RTÉ, Virgin Media Ireland, Screen Ireland, Screen Producers Ireland, Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI), Craol representing national, local and community media commercial and online press, with support from Coimisiún na Meán.

The day-long conference will feature talks and panels looking at many aspects of the media in Ireland, all through the prism of sustainability.

While this clearly means careful consideration of the environment, it also considers the economic stability and social and cultural impact of our work.

This year’s event will look at the contribution Manchán Magan has made to the Irish language, television and our appreciation of the land.

Technology innovator Glen Mulcahy looks into what impact AI could have in the not-too-distant future, and there will also be a discussion on business resilience in the light of increasing extreme weather impact.

Media Development Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán Rónán Ó Domhnaill said that the Coimisiún was committed to supporting sustainability best practice across the media sector in Ireland.

“The annual Sustainable Media Ireland event offers all members the opportunity to network, exchange ideas and develop policy – and we are delighted to be heading West and holding the event outside Dublin for the first time,” he said.

“We’re always conscious of managing the carbon footprint of the event by choosing timings that are convenient for public transport, which we strongly encourage, and providing a vegetarian-only catering options.

“We’re also excited to introduce online streaming for the first time for members unable to travel with international contributors joining us via video link. At a time when extreme weather events are impacting every part of Irish society we look forward to exploring how media can address the climate crisis in a meaningful way.”

The conference takes place tomorrow and is free for SMI members and staff to attend.

Pictured: Manchán Magan.