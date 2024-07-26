  • Services

Galway Potters Market returns for 14th annual event

Published:

The Galway Potters Market is returning for the 14th year running this weekend.

Ceramic artists from all over the country will be descending on Galway – with 28 specially selected craftspeople displaying and selling their work.


The event celebrates the Irish ceramics industry and all art on display will be handcrafted in Ireland.

The market is open this Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm at the Spanish Arch.

The post Galway Potters Market returns for 14th annual event appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

