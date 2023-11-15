Galway Port on track for another “record” year amid wind turbine boom
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Port had a “record” 2022 – and it’s on track to deliver similar or better results this year.
A presentation was given at City Hall this week, outlining the Port’s strong bounce-back post COVID-19.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Plans are in the pipeline for a new expanded port, with An Bord Pleanala expected to make a decision next year.
CEO of Port of Galway, Conor Dowd, says a huge part of the success in recent years is the on-shore wind energy sector.
The post Galway Port on track for another “record” year amid wind turbine boom appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Public meeting to discuss stopping planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim
A public meeting will take place in Aughrim tomorrow to discuss stopping a planned telecommunicat...
Funding for homeless support service for Traveller women in Galway city and Tuam
Funding has been secured for the establishment of homeless support services for Traveller women i...
An Bord Pleanala clears way for new Boyle Sports betting shop in Athenry
An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a new Boyle Sports betting shop in Athenry. The plans we...
Person taken to UHG following road crash in Oranmore
A person has been taken to UHG following a road crash in Oranmore. The three vehicle incident hap...
ESB still working to restore power to hundreds of homes across Galway
The ESB is still working to restore power to hundreds of homes in East Galway in the aftermath of...
Ballinasloe Councillors want to see a proactive approach to flood relief schemes
Ballinasloe Councillors are pushing for a proactive approach to flood relief schemes in the area,...
Ryan Tubridy to turn on Christmas lights in Clifden
Ryan Turbidy will be turning on the Christmas lights in Clifden. He’ll be lighting up with ...
County’s first Public Private Partnership for social housing to be located in Tuam
The county’s first Public Private Partnership for social housing is to be located in Tuam w...
Public information meeting on impact of proposed 92 modular homes in Ballinasloe
A public information meeting on the impact of the proposed development of 92 modular homes in Bal...