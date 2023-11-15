Galway Port had a “record” 2022 – and it’s on track to deliver similar or better results this year.

A presentation was given at City Hall this week, outlining the Port’s strong bounce-back post COVID-19.





Plans are in the pipeline for a new expanded port, with An Bord Pleanala expected to make a decision next year.

CEO of Port of Galway, Conor Dowd, says a huge part of the success in recent years is the on-shore wind energy sector.

The post Galway Port on track for another “record” year amid wind turbine boom appeared first on Galway Bay FM.