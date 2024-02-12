Galway Policing meeting hears drugs easier to get than takeaway pizza

Across County Galway, it’s easier now to get drugs than it is to order a takeaway pizza.

That was the opinion of Councillor Andrew Reddington at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee this afternoon.





He said around his own area of Headford it’s shocking to see how accessible drugs have become.

It comes as new figures show a major increase in drugs seizures and prosecutions in Galway last year.

Chief Superintendent Gerrard Roche says An Garda Síochána will do everything in their power to stop the sale and supply of drugs in County Galway.

New figures also show a significant increase in small drug seizures for personal use.

Chief Superintendent Roche also warned against having drugs for personal use.

