Galway poker ace heading for the Bahamas

A Claregalway card player is packing his bags for the trip of a lifetime to the Bahamas next month where he will compete for the chance to win part of the $9 million prize pool – including at least $1 million for the winner.

Fintan Gavin (49) is part of an eleven-strong Team Ireland heading out, after he won a package worth $30,000 to the Bahamas at the PokerStars Megastack Ulster, earlier this year.

The package, known as Platinum Pass, guarantees entry into PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship in the Bahamas in January where rookies and poker’s elite will compete.

It includes the $25,000 entry into the event as well as covering hotel and travel to the islands’ state.

What he thinks makes the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship so special is that there is so much added value to be gained.

“The $1million added for first place is unheard of,” he said.

“I don’t play the big high roller tournaments and there are about 200 to 250 players in the world who do play those big events on a regular basis, so to have the chance, me and lots of other recreational players to sit with them, it’ll give the tournament a great, and unique vibe,” he added.

Fintan, who is 125/1 to win the million-dollar jackpot, said that his top inspiration for poker success – and everything else – is family, which is who he gets his sense of pride and belonging from.

He and his wife were hoping to organise a family trip to the Bahamas in January but it’s not going to happen, so it will just be him.

He has five children, ranging in age from 22 to four and a half, and while they all get behind their dad, two of them are particularly avid followers.

His second eldest, Charlie, 21 is a real maths and business mind and loves poker and his dad playing the big events, while he and his daughter Sinead, 12, play casual heads up poker rounds for fun.

The kids aren’t so bothered about the prize money; it’s the trophies they’re interested in, so he’s playing in the Bahamas to bring home the silverware for them.