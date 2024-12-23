Galway poet found her path to poetry through tough times with mental health

A young Galway poet, who began writing after a difficult period with her own mental health, last week launched her debut collection at University Hospital Galway.

Aoife Cunningham chose UHG as the venue for the launch of Circus of Circles for two reasons – to thank the staff who cared for her in difficult times, and to pay tribute to Kevin Higgins, her mentor and former Writer in Residence at the hospital.

Kevin, who also taught Aoife at the Galway Arts Centre, has made a lasting impact on Aoife and the hospital community.

Saolta Arts was honoured to host the launch of ‘Circus of Circles’, which took place on Wednesday of last week with Kevin’s partner Susan Millar DuMars doing the honours in what was a warm celebration of art, healing and community.

Aoife is an emerging Irish poet and artist who is fast building a name for herself – particularly in her native Galway.

At the age of sixteen, Aoife began writing poetry after a difficult period with her mental health. She began turning her days into poetry, prose and rhyme. This quickly became a passion and writing became her lifeline.

She grew up in the rural Galway and is one of a family of six children. She is a twin to her brother Niall and has two younger twin sisters and two older brothers.

Aoife has performed her spoken word poetry at Fringe, Àras Chrónáin in Dublin and as a featured speaker at Over the Edge Literary Events, in Galway.

Her art, both in physical and written form, is unapologetic, fierce, and raw. She describes her style as a ‘heartist’ and this has become her mission.

She wrote many of the poems in her collection while in hospital. Friends, family, attended the launch and staff who had cared for Aoife during her hospital stay.

Saolta Arts Director Margaret Flannery said they were delighted to launch Circus of Circles at University Hospital Galway, ‘celebrating the resilience and creativity of Aoife. Aoife is a remarkable poet whose journey has been both inspiring and deeply moving’.

Susan Millar DuMars also shared her thoughts on Aoife’s work.

“Aoife’s poems have been a lifeline for her through tough times. Now they are published, I believe they will be a lifeline for others who are also struggling,” she said.

“To publish a first collection at twenty-two is remarkable. And it says a lot about Aoife’s character that she wanted to launch the book here in the hospital, so she could thank the staff who looked after her,” she added.

Following Susan’s speech, Aoife read several poems from her collection, captivating the audience with her heartfelt and poignant words.

“Circus of Circles” is available for purchase from https://saoltaarts.com/shop/

Pictured at the launch of Aoife Cunningham’s debut book of poetry, Circus of Circles, were (from left) Michelle Flatley, Clinical Nurse Manager 2, St Patrick’s Ward; poet and guest speaker Susan Millar DuMars; Saolta Arts Director Margaret Flannery; author Aoife Cunningham, and Eileen Flynn, Assistant Director of Nursing, Medicine and Cardiology.