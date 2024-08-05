Galway players impress for Ireland Touch Rugby

Galway provided no shortage of players and coaches as Ireland enjoyed a degree of success in the recent 2024 Touch Rugby World Cup, which took place in Nottingham recently.

Touch Rugby is six-a-side, non-contact version of rugby which is very popular in Australia and New Zealand where it happens to be the number one participation sport. Here in Ireland, it is growing in popularity with nearly 500 players.

Racoon West is the local Touch Rugby club based in Galway – and ten of their players were involved with four of the Irish squads who travelled to the UK.

Georgia Codyre from Ballinasloe impressed in scoring five tries for the Ireland Mixed Open team that came in 22nd place in the largest of the divisions in the World Cup. Racoon West’s Eimear Murphy was also a member of that squad and got on the scoresheet four times.

Kelsi McGrath was the Head Coach of the Ireland Women’s Open squad who did very well on their first ever appearance in the World Cup, finishing in 13th place and winning six matches.

Kelsi is originally from Durban in South Africa and joined Racoon West since moving to Galway. She previously played internationally for the South African Women’s Open side.

Former Racoon West member Greg Muller was the coach of the Belgium Mixed Open team, and he guided the Belgians to 15th place in the competition.

Greg previously coached the Ireland Men’s 30s in 2014 and was High Performance Director for the Ireland Touch Association (ITA).

The biggest Galway contingent was on the Women’s 35s team which claimed seventh place in the World Cup. Maria Ryan, Neasa Newell, Michelle Coen and Nicola Corcoran all played, and Racoon West’s Ballinasloe native Laura Gaffney was the Team Manager. Another team member Caitriona De Paor was previously a Racoon West player before transferring to Old Belvedere Touch in Dublin.

Long-time Racoon West stalwarts Conor Slack, Paddy O’Sullivan, and Dara Irwin were key members of the Ireland Men’s 45s team that finished in 9th place in their division while Risa Egerter played for the Ireland Mixed 30s.

There were further Galway natives in action for other Irish squads.

Conor Murphy played for the Ireland Men’s 30s squad while Paul Gavin from Ahascragh played for the Ireland Mixed 30s. Conor scored ten tries as his team made the quarterfinals of the competition. He plays his Touch Rugby with Old Wesley Touch in Dublin while Paul plays with Buccaneers Touch in Athlone.

Many games involving all the Irish teams are available to watch on the Federation of International Touch YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@internationaltouch.

And anyone in Galway who wishes to try their hand at this fast and exciting sport see Racoon West on Facebook and Instagram. There are Touch leagues that take place throughout the year and beginners are always welcome.

Pictured: Racoon West players at the Ireland World Cup Team presentation in DLSP RFC (back – from left Dara Irwin, Laura Gaffney, Risa Egerter, Neasa Newell, Paddy O’Sullivan, Maria Ryan, Caitriona De Paor, with (front) Eimear Murphy, Kelsi McGrath, Nicola Corcoran, Georgia Codyre, Michelle Coen.