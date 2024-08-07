Galway player wins €120k in EuroMillions draw
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A player from Galway has won just over 120 thousand euro in last night’s EuroMillions draw.
The player matched 5 numbers and One Lucky Star, and has yet to claim the prize.
The winning ticket was purchased yesterday at Dunnes Stores in Galway West Business Park on the Western Distributor Road.
The winning numbers were 1, 18, 27, 41, 50 and the Lucky Stars were 2 and 12.
