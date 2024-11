A player in Galway has scooped just over 7 million euro in the Lotto Jackpot.

The local winner becomes the 10th Lotto Jackpot winner of 2024, and is the 30th National Lottery millionaire in Galway this year.

The winning numbers in last night’s main Lotto draw were 7, 10, 12, 19, 21, 32, and the Bonus was 9.

The National Lottery says the store location where the winning ticket was bought will be announced tomorrow.