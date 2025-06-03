Galway pizza trailer is making dough – and winning prizes

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 3 minutes read
A pizza trailer business in Galway East set up in the depths of the pandemic lockdown has landed a major national restaurant award.
Ugly Doughlicious – or Ugly D’s – trades at Yeats Lodge in Peterswell Friday to Sunday, and on Saturday mornings at the Ardrahan Farmers Market.
Selling DIY at home pizza kits as well as pizzas cooked in a wood fired oven in the trailer, the business has proved popular with lovers of the Italian staple since it set up.
Despite being up against some much larger and more established brands at the national finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards, Ugly D’s was named Innovator of the Year for Connacht.
Born during family pizza nights in the Covid pandemic lockdowns, Michelle Creavan and Darren Hoare tried just about very oven pizza on the market before they began experimenting with their own dough recipes.
They eventually perfected a 72-hour fermented dough that blends New York-style pizza with the classic flavours of traditional Italian for light and airy dough.
The name inspired by the television show “Ugly Delicious” hosted by David Chang, which celebrates the messy, delicious, and unexpected flavours of food.
“The name reflects the idea that sometimes the “ugliest” looking dishes are the most flavourful and satisfying,” explains Michelle.
Five years after their first homemade experiments, Michelle now leads the business full-time. In November 2022, they launched a woodfired pizza trailer, which has since gained traction for its inventive menu, creative service model, and commitment to quality local ingredients. Some weekends all the stock is completely sold out.
Ugly D’s operates from the Yeats Lodge Bar in Peterswell serving pizzas from a 500°C oven every weekend while the DIY pizza kits are available at the Ardrahan Farmers Market on Saturdays.
Reflecting on their big night in Dublin, Michelle said their team were beyond grateful for the continued local support.
“The votes have helped propel our small venture onto a national stage this week. It has been such an inspirational evening to be in the company of such diverse and creative individuals and business, looking forward to seeing where Ugly D’s can go from here,” she remarked.
Celebrating the best in Irish hospitality, there were nine winners in total from Galway, up against more than 1,000 of the country’s top industry professionals in its 16th year.
Other Galway businesses recognised for their Connacht wins on the night included Lignum for Best Restaurant, Hooked in Barna for Best Use of Social Media, Emma Cavanagh, Nook Cafe in Athenry for Employee Excellence, Guys Seafood Bar Clifden for Best Casual Dining, McSwiggan’s for Gastro Pub, Mama Rich Woodquay for Best World Cuisine, Daróg Wine Bar for Best Wine Experience, POTA in Baile na hAbhann for Best Café and Oifig An Fish in Clifden for Best Newcomer.
In addition to their Connacht win, McSwiggan’s went on to scoop the All-Ireland Gastro Pub Award, a testament to the enduring quality of this iconic Woodquay dining institution.
Pictured: Ugly D’s co-founder Michelle Creaven after being named Innovator of the Year at the Irish Restaurant Awards.
