Galway photographer’s stellar cast on show at Ireland’s biggest art fair

A Galway-born photographer who captures breathtaking images of the night sky has immortalised his pictures in a stellar collection to feature at Ireland’s biggest art fair.

Tuam native Tom O’Donoghue delved into the world of astrophotography when he was made redundant in 2008 and now captures high-resolution images of far-flung galaxies.

His work is now set to appear for the first time alongside the biggest Irish and international artists when Art Source opens its doors at Dublin’s RDS this Friday, running until Sunday evening. (Nov 15-17)

The 50-year-old astrophotographer, now based in Malahide in North County Dublin, has travelled the world to capture solar eclipses, galaxies and nebulae – vast clouds of dust and gas.

But he often drives to the south and west of Ireland, away from the light pollution of urban areas, to snap astronomical wonders in pure darkness.

“I spent three years living on top of a mountain in Spain and photographing the Aurora Borealis, eclipses, galaxies, nebulae and nightscapes,” said the photographer, who works as a tech contractor by day with Lam Research.

“The highlight of my career so far is capturing two total solar eclipses: the effort to get into the shadow area only 150km wide at that one time a year, with clear skies, and then to see the universe in 3D as the moon moves in front of the sun, is the best thing you will ever see.

“There’s nothing quite as calming and relaxing at looking up at the night sky and all its twinkling wonders.”

Mr O’Donoghue has had an interest in astronomy since the age of 16, but began Tom’s Astro Prints (www.astrophotography.ie), an online enterprise selling his prints, in 2008.

He says one of his crowning images is a spectacular Orion Mega Mosaic, featuring the Sword of Orion, the Three Belt stars and the triple Flame, Horsehead and Orion Nebula.

In 2015, it was a joint runner up in the Stars and Nebulae category of the Astrophotographer of the Year competition run by The Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London.

One of the furthest images his telescopes managed to capture is the M51 Whirlpool Galaxy, an estimated 30million light years away.

Art Source features a huge selection of affordable art as well as a wide range of pieces from some of the biggest names in the sector.

“Over the past number of years we have seen that the Irish public have shown an enormous appetite for art, and Art Source has become a major destination for buyers who are interested in art from some of the world’s most recognisable artists,” said show organiser, Patrick O’Sullivan.

“As a reflection of that demand, this will be the biggest Art Source to date.

“The reason the Fair is growing so much is that Irish people are interested in art and culture at heart, and many people make a point of returning to the fair annually.”

Art Source opens this Friday and runs until Sunday evening. For more information and tickets visit artsource.ie.

Pictured: Astrophotographer, Tom O’Donoghue, whose spectacular space prints will feature at Art Source in the RDS, opening this Friday and running until Sunday evening. PHOTO: Tony G Murray Photography.