Galway photographer’s new book showcases Irish insects as never seen before

Insects are ‘the little things that run the world’. They pollinate our crops, decompose waste, aerate soil, serve as a primary food source, and keep ecosystems functioning properly, yet they are vanishing at alarming rates.

But Insect Portraits – a beautifully produced new book showcasing the work of a Galway-based photographer – does not dwell in the despair of that collapse.

Instead Lisa Clancy’s work and book serve as a celebration, showcasing the charming and often entertaining side of insects.

Using macro photography and engaging storytelling, Lisa’s collection brings insects into visual and conceptual focus, hoping to spark admiration and, through admiration, action.

Insect Portraits is a captivating collection of portrait-style photographs that reveals the remarkable ‘personalities’ of Irish insects.

Quirky and fascinating prose accompanies each portrait.

From bomb-sniffing moths to bacteria threatening to feminise entire insect populations, and flies that have lost their ability to hunt yet still need to present a dead insect as a nuptial gift – along with the ingenious, almost comical strategies they’ve developed to overcome this evolutionary misstep – this collection promises to transform how you see insects, if you’re not already a fan.

Lisa Clancy is an insect photographer and nature enthusiast, born in Corofin, Co Clare, and living in Ballybane in Galway city.

Her passion for the natural world began early and guided her academic journey, starting with a BSc in Zoology from the University of Galway, followed by an MSc in Biological Photography and Imaging from Nottingham University, and culminating in a PhD in Insect Behaviour from Aberystwyth University in Wales in 2015.

And here, she has captured one-of-a-kind photographs that reveal the distinct personality and character of each species, an accomplishment that was as technically challenging as it is visually striking.

“This was not easy. Posing does not come naturally to insects. And engaging compositions require a subject to be, at minimum, at eye-level with the camera; shot from underneath to truly celebrate the subject,” she admits.

“Even when I had found a well-positioned subject, high up on long grass, for example, and had contorted myself into the angle needed to achieve a compelling shot, success was still elusive. Many subjects, without warning, would nonchalantly slip off into the grassy abyss and back to obscurity,” she adds.

What began as an effort to capture their portraits soon evolved, as Lisa discovered that each insect had its own compelling story to tell.

“This was meant to be a book purely about insect photography. Each portrait was supposed to be accompanied by a quick two to three sentences at most,” she reveals.

“Then, by accident, I read about the life cycle of the large blue butterfly. I couldn’t believe what I had read … I became determined to find stories as captivating as this for each of the portraits.

“With the exception of the plume moth and the snipe fly, who appear to have been relatively overlooked by scientists, no subject let me down,” she says.

Published by Mayo Books Press in hardback with a linen binding, this book celebrates the natural world while unveiling the rich, often surprising, and entertaining lives of insects – creatures so easily overlooked.

At a time of devastating biodiversity collapse, it serves as a powerful reminder of the value of these misunderstood beings, nuisance as they can sometimes be, by showcasing their charm and unexpected lighter side.

Its release coincides with National Biodiversity Week, which runs this week and International Biodiversity Day on May 22.

■ Insects Portraits is on sale in all good bookshops and online on mayobooks.ie.

Pictured: Insect photographer Lisa Clancy, taking photographs of Irish insects for her new book, Insects Portraits.