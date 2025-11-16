Galway photographer takes on 250km walks – just a year after spinal surgery

HE is best known for his photography work across the City and County, but now ‘Up In The Eire’s’ Marc Jennings is stepping out from behind the camera lens to walk 250 kilometres this November for men’s health — just one year after recovering from major spinal fusion surgery.

For his ‘Move for Mental Health’ challenge, Marc is aiming to walk a minimum of 250 kilometres over the month, which is well above the standard 60km goal set by the Movember charity.

The figure stands for the 60 men lost to suicide every day worldwide and Marc is going one step beyond in what has become a personal milestone for him.

“It might be a bit ambitious, but I’ll keep going as long as the donations keep coming in,” he says.

“This time last year, I was recovering from spinal fusion surgery and barely able to move. Being able to get out and walk is a huge milestone for me. It’s a good way to mark how far I’ve come.”

Marc suffered a herniated disc in his neck, which caused chronic nerve pain down his left arm for several months.

“The disc was pressing on a nerve,” he explains, “and the only solution was surgery. They went in through the front of my neck, removed the disc between C6 and C7, and fused the vertebrae together. Thankfully, I made a full recovery.”

It has been a turbulent time for Marc, who is originally from Castlebar, and has lived in Knocknacarra for the past 15 years.

While battling chronic pain, he was also made redundant from work and suffered a personal tragedy, when a childhood friend of his died.

During this period, movement and exercise became a vital part of his healing journey, for both his physical and mental wellness.

“There were some tough moments,” he explains, “the surgery, the redundancy, and losing a childhood friend.

“Getting out for walks really helped me through. Movement and exercise are so important.”

Most of his walks take place along the Salthill Prom, around the City, Barna Woods, and Knocknacarra and he has extended an invitation to anyone who would like to join him.

Marc also shaved his beard for the first time in 13 years for the charity and is now sporting a fine moustache.

“I might as well do something like this while I can do it,” he explains, “and if anyone wants to join me, they are more than welcome.”

He has thanked everyone who has supported him and donations can be made through the link in his bio on social media @upintheeire.

Pictured: Marc Jennings…major challenge a year on from surgery.