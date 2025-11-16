Galway photographer takes on 250km walks – just a year after spinal surgery

-
-
Author: Avril Horan
~ 3 minutes read
HE is best known for his photography work across the City and County, but now ‘Up In The Eire’s’ Marc Jennings is stepping out from behind the camera lens to walk 250 kilometres this November for men’s health — just one year after recovering from major spinal fusion surgery.
For his ‘Move for Mental Health’ challenge, Marc is aiming to walk a minimum of 250 kilometres over the month, which is well above the standard 60km goal set by the Movember charity.
The figure stands for the 60 men lost to suicide every day worldwide and Marc is going one step beyond in what has become a personal milestone for him.
“It might be a bit ambitious, but I’ll keep going as long as the donations keep coming in,” he says.
“This time last year, I was recovering from spinal fusion surgery and barely able to move. Being able to get out and walk is a huge milestone for me. It’s a good way to mark how far I’ve come.”
Marc suffered a herniated disc in his neck, which caused chronic nerve pain down his left arm for several months.
“The disc was pressing on a nerve,” he explains, “and the only solution was surgery. They went in through the front of my neck, removed the disc between C6 and C7, and fused the vertebrae together. Thankfully, I made a full recovery.”
It has been a turbulent time for Marc, who is originally from Castlebar, and has lived in Knocknacarra for the past 15 years.
While battling chronic pain, he was also made redundant from work and suffered a personal tragedy, when a childhood friend of his died.
During this period, movement and exercise became a vital part of his healing journey, for both his physical and mental wellness.
“There were some tough moments,” he explains, “the surgery, the redundancy, and losing a childhood friend.
“Getting out for walks really helped me through. Movement and exercise are so important.”
Most of his walks take place along the Salthill Prom, around the City, Barna Woods, and Knocknacarra and he has extended an invitation to anyone who would like to join him.
Marc also shaved his beard for the first time in 13 years for the charity and is now sporting a fine moustache.
“I might as well do something like this while I can do it,” he explains, “and if anyone wants to join me, they are more than welcome.”
He has thanked everyone who has supported him and donations can be made through the link in his bio on social media @upintheeire.
Pictured: Marc Jennings…major challenge a year on from surgery.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Health Minister to attend launch of first Children's Hospice in West of Ireland
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Health Minister is to attend the launch of the fi...
Galway's Connemara Trail awarded grant from Airbnb's €100,000 rural tourism fund
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's Connemara Trail has been awarded a grant fro...
IFI to provide over €1m for transformative river restoration projects in 2026
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMInland Fisheries Ireland is to provide more than €1 m...
Cancer patient’s personal tribute to kindness and care of Galway Hospice
In the days prior to his passing this week, KEN KELLY was a patient at Galway Hospice. In an ext...
Aran RNLI welcomes new Lifeboat Operations Manager and volunteer successes
The lifeboat crew of the Aran Islands RNLI welcomed an influx of new blood last week – as well as...
Local MEP disappointed over lack of progress on European Day for Mental Health
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Maria Walsh says she's really...
University of Galway study shows critical role of satellites in climate adaptation
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn international study involving University of Galway...
Catherine Connolly among the attendance at annual Swimmers Mass
In one of her last engagements before her inauguration, President Catherine Connolly joined her f...
New President is Galway to her very core
Claddagh woman Ann Campbell has made a Christmas cake and plum pudding for her neighbours and fri...