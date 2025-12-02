  • Services

Galway pharmacies and pharmacists recognized at Excellence Awards

Published:

  Avatar
  Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Five Galway pharmacies and pharmacists have been recognized at the Irish Pharmacy Excellence Awards.

Galway University Hospital won a gold award for Hospital Pharmacy of the Year.

Diana Hogan-Murphy of the HSE in Galway University Hospital won a gold award in the Pharmacist Contribution to the Community category.

Fiona Nolan of the HSE also in Galway University Hospital won a silver award for Pharmacist of the year.

Jennifer Regan of Home Pharmacy on Foster street won a bronze award for Team Member of the Year.

Finally, Paula Gaffey of Hendricks Pharmacy in Ballinasloe won a bronze award for Pharmacy Technician of the Year.

The awards took place in the Royal Convention Centre in Dublin with over 400 guests in attendance.

