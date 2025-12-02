Galway pharmacies and pharmacists recognized at Excellence Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Five Galway pharmacies and pharmacists have been recognized at the Irish Pharmacy Excellence Awards.

Galway University Hospital won a gold award for Hospital Pharmacy of the Year.

Diana Hogan-Murphy of the HSE in Galway University Hospital won a gold award in the Pharmacist Contribution to the Community category.

Fiona Nolan of the HSE also in Galway University Hospital won a silver award for Pharmacist of the year.

Jennifer Regan of Home Pharmacy on Foster street won a bronze award for Team Member of the Year.

Finally, Paula Gaffey of Hendricks Pharmacy in Ballinasloe won a bronze award for Pharmacy Technician of the Year.

The awards took place in the Royal Convention Centre in Dublin with over 400 guests in attendance.