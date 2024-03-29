  • Services

Services

Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign to host city rally tomorrow

Published:

Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign to host city rally tomorrow
Share story:

The Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign is to host a rally in the city tomorrow to mark Palestinian Land Day.

The march will begin at Spanish Arch at 2pm, and make its way to Eyre Square.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Palestinian speakers will address the event, including a Doctor who will highlight attacks by Israel on the healthcare system.

Speaking to Galway Talks, organiser Áine ní Threinir says Land Day is a very important day in the Palestinian calendar.

Photo – Galway Palestinian Solidarity Campaign

The post Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign to host city rally tomorrow appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Dexter cows to spend extra month in Ballyloughane as biodiversity project proves fruitful

The grazing of Dexter cows in Ballyloughane in Renmore is to be extended – as their presenc...

no_space
Two women arrested in connection with Rosscahill fire released without charge

Two women who were arrested in connection with a major fire in Rosscahill have been released with...

no_space
Young Connemara man named as victim of Roscommon road crash

The young Connemara man who died in a road crash in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night has been name...

no_space
Green light for major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra

The green light has been given for a major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra. McDonogh Capital I...

no_space
Plans lodged for significant housing development in Moycullen

Plans have been lodged for a significant housing development in Moycullen. The project led by Sol...

no_space
ATU staff to exhibit artworks in city churches to mark Easter ceremonies

Student teachers in creative arts from ATU Galway are to showcase a special art exhibition in cit...

no_space
Volunteers required as 500 trees set to be planted in Glenamaddy today

Glenamaddy Community Garden is appealing for volunteers today, Good Friday, to help with the plan...

no_space
Ann still going strong in charity kitchens at 85 years of age!

From this week's Galway City Tribune - After working her entire life on a farm and raising a fami...

no_space
Liam Carroll shafted by FG HQ in Galway County Council race

Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley What is going on in Fine Gael? No...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up