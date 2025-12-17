Galway organisers honoured at Ireland’s Conference Ambassador Awards

Thirteen individuals from the Galway region have been recognised by Fáilte Ireland for their role in bringing major international events to the area across 2023 and 2024.

They were among 109 sector leaders lauded at the biennial Conference Ambassador Recognition Awards held at the RDS recently.

These leading academics and industry experts, known as conference ambassadors, were celebrated for hosting international conferences in Ireland between 2023 and 2024, and collectively generating an estimated €117 million for the Irish economy.

The Galway ambassadors recognised included Trevor Ó Clochartaigh, Climate on Culture 2024 Conference; Rhodri Ceredig & Matt Griffin, EMBO Workshop: Lymphatic Tissues and Germinal Centres in Immune Reactions 2024; Abigail Colleran & JP McMahon, Food on the Edge 2024 – The Future of Food, and Glenn Nolan, the EuroGOOS International Conference 2023.

Also honoured were Pat Lonergan for the eleventh International Ruminant Reproduction Symposium 2023; Jennifer Davidson, the sixth World Conference of Screenwriters WCOS 2024; Tokie Laotan-Brown, the seventh ACHS Association of Critical Heritage Studies (ACHS) Conference 2024, and Keith Finnegan for the AICF Association of Irish & Celtic Festivals Conference 2023.

Completing the Galway list of honourees were Chaosheng Zhang for a number of international health conferences – and Amanda McCloat & Helen Maguire for the XXV World Congress of the International Federation for Home Economics 2024.

Highlight of the evening was the presentation of Conference Ambassador of the Year award to Professor Cathal Gurrin of Dublin City University, who, since 2011, has secured multiple international conferences worth an estimated €6.4 million.

A Sustainability Award went to Dr. Niamh Moore-Cherry (UCD) and Professor Frances Fahy (University of Galway) for organising the 35th International Geographical Congress 2024, at Dublin City University.

Since its inception in 2009, Ireland’s Conference Ambassador Programme has motivated and supported nearly 3,500 sector leaders in their journey to bid to host conferences worth approximately €2.9 billion.

These events, often held outside the busy summer period, deliver significant economic, social, and environmental benefits, with each international delegate’s value estimated at more than two and a half times that of the average leisure tourist.

Niamh Stack, General Manager of Galway Convention Bureau, said it was ‘fantastic to see so many Galway ambassadors honoured at this national event’.

“We are immensely proud to have supported these exceptional individuals in delivering world-class conferences across Galway’s venues,” she said.

“Each awardee is a true champion for our region, and we are fortunate to have such a diverse group of passionate advocates committed to showcasing Galway as a leading destination for business events.

“These conferences generate significant economic and social impact, while creating lasting legacies for our communities. Their work strengthens Galway’s reputation internationally and contributes to Ireland’s success in business tourism,” she added.

Pictured: Galway representatives at the Conference Ambassador Recognition Awards (front – from left) Abigail Colleran; Professor Rhodri Ceredig; Professor Chaosheng Zhang; Galway Camogie All Star Carrie Dolan; Dr Helen Maguire; Ciara Gallagher and Niall Tracey, Fáilte Ireland, with (back) Patricia Walsh, University of Galway; Niamh Stack, Galway Convention Bureau; Kerry O’Sullivan, Go West; Una Murphy, Galway Convention Bureau; Julieanne Ni Fhatharta; Becky Whay, University of Galway; Dr Amanda McCloat and Dr Trevor Ó Clochartaigh.