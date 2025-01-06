Galway only Irish city deemed 'clean' in latest national litter survey

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway is the only Irish city deemed ‘clean’ – according to the latest IBAL litter survey.

It replaces Waterford for the title, while Naas in County Kildare is the cleanest town in the country.

19 of the 25 sites surveyed in Galway city got the top litter grade – there were no litter blackspots.

Top- ranking sites include a variety of residential areas, the University of Galway campus and the survey noted a complete absence of litter at Corrib Rangers Boys Academy.

While Ballybane has faired better than other years, there were still two litter blackspots – Ballybane Village and Ballybane Industrial Estate.

IBAL’s Conor Horgan has details on other areas across the country.