Galway online Lotto prize highest one to date
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online national lottery syndicate from Galway has claimed their prize of 133 thousand euro
The Match 5 + Bonus prize was from the July 22nd Lotto draw
The Galway prize is the largest amount to be won to date using the new online service.
