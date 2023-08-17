  • Services

Galway online Lotto prize highest one to date

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online national lottery syndicate from Galway has claimed their prize of 133 thousand euro

The Match 5 + Bonus prize was from the July 22nd Lotto draw

The Galway prize is the largest amount to be won to date using the new online service.

