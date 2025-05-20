Galway online educator Alison celebrates one millionth graduate in the US

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Galway based Alison, the world’s largest free online learning platform for workplace skills, has proudly announced a major milestone: the graduation of its one millionth learner in the United States of America.
The announcement marks a significant moment in Alison’s mission to provide accessible, CPD accredited, skills-based learning for all, and highlights its expanding footprint across the U.S.A.
Founded in 2007 by Mike Feerick, Alison has grown into a global education pioneer, offering over 5,500 free online courses across a range of industries – from IT and business to healthcare, education, and more.
With over 45 million registered learners worldwide, the U.S. represents one of its largest and fastest-growing learner bases.
“Reaching one million graduates in the United States is not just a numerical milestone, it’s a powerful validation of our mission,” said Ciaran Cannon, VP of Global Affairs with Alison.
“Millions of Americans are seeking affordable, flexible, and practical education options. At Alison, we’re meeting that need at minimal cost, without barriers, and with a deep commitment to lifelong learning.
“Last week alone, we had over 7,000 graduates across the US, people who availed of a powerful opportunity to gain a lifechanging skill. We’re with them every step of the way to a rewarding career,” he added.
Alison is a leading global empowerment platform offering free online learning, psychometric assessments, career guidance, a powerful Learning Management System, and recruitment services.
With a mission to make education and opportunity universally accessible, Alison empowers millions worldwide to upskill, grow, and thrive – comletely free.
Alison’s free learning platform also enables training providers, policymakers, and employers to maximise limited budgets while equipping job seekers with essential skills.
Its globally recognised certifications help learners stand out in competitive job markets without incurring tuition fees. In 2024 alone, Alison delivered 4.1 million hours of free learning in the U.S., valued at $422m.
“As economic landscapes shift, and technology transforms work, the demand for continuous upskilling is exploding”, said Mike Feerick, Founder and CEO of Alison.
“Alison is not just part of that conversation, we’re leading it, making high-quality education free and accessible to anyone, anywhere, at any time.
“When people register with Alison for the first time, they do so in the knowledge that we have the tools and learning pathways to take them wherever they need to go.
“We’re currently translating all of our 5,500 courses into Spanish, a move that will allow us to support the 40 million Americans who speak that language on a daily basis,” he added.
With growing partnerships across states and sectors, Alison is poised to further its impact in the U.S., supporting individuals, employers, educators and communities with low-cost solutions for professional growth and lifelong learning.
Pictured: Celebrating one million Alison graduates in the USA…Olivia Cosgrove, Alison Head of Government Partnerships, Alannah Timmins, Alison Education Lead, and Ciaran Cannon, Alison VP of Global Affairs.
