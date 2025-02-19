Galway one of worst areas for drivers without insurance

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Garda figures show that Galway is one of the worst areas for motorists driving without insurance.

Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has presented the figures, and says she will raise the price of insurance in the European Parliament.

The 2023-2024 figures show a 199 percent increase in number of Galway drivers caught without insurance

Galway was amongst the worst Garda districts in the country, followed by the Dublin South Central area, which recorded a 166% increase.

MEP Ní Mhurchú is calling for for urgent measures to address the spike in the number of drivers caught driving without insurance.