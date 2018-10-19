Galway on list of detections for National Slow Down Day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 133 drivers have been caught speeding on National Slow Down Day.

Gardai say they’ve checked the speed of more than 105,000 vehicles since seven this morning.

One driver, at Mount Brown in Dublin, was caught doing 75 kilometres in a 50 kilometre zone while a driver in Moylough in County Galway was caught doing 82 km/h in a 50km/h zone on the n63 at Moyloughmore