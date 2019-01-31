Galway off to a flying start with big first round victory

Galway 1-14

Tipperary 1-6

Eanna O’Reilly at The Ragg

GALWAY began their campaign in the 2019 National Camogie League on a positive note with a convincing victory over Tipperary at The Ragg on Saturday.

In difficult conditions, intermittent rain and hail showers along with a soft playing surface, Galway ladies produced the vast majority of the quality play on show and were never under any significant pressure on the scoreboard from a limited Tipperary outfit.

Galway manager Cathal Murray picked a strong team, with ten starters from last year’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny featuring from the beginning.

Playing with the wind in the first half, Tipperary opened the scoring with a third minute free from Niamh Treacy. Galway levelled two minutes later through Carrie Dolan and the Clarinbridge attacker then converted a free to give them a lead they would never relinquish.

Ailish O’Reilly extended the lead in the 14th minute with a well taken point, the Galway full forward had a good tussle with Tipp full back Gemma Grace throughout. Although playing reasonably well, Galway displayed some rustiness in the opening half with some handling errors and misplaced balls played into the attack.

Nevertheless, they soon established dominance over the home side, who were finding scores very difficult to come by. The Galway defence shut them out with great authority, with captain Sarah Dervan and Heather Cooney, in particular, frustrating the Tipp attack.

At the other end, Dolan’s second converted free and Galway’s fourth point came after a foul on O’Reilly, following an excellent cross field pass from Niamh McGrath. Shortly after, Tipp missed a guilt edged goal chance when Laura Loughnane, who had drifted unmarked into the square, fumbled a pass at the crucial moment.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.