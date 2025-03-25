Galway nurse’s new role

Roscommon University Hospital has announced the appointment of Co Galway native Sarah Daly to the role of Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Respiratory Care.

A native of Kilconnell, Sarah began her nursing career as an enhanced staff nurse in Portiuncula University Hospital. It was there her interest in respiratory care peaked while working with respiratory patients on the medical ward.

In her new role, Sarah is ultimately responsible for the assessment, diagnosis and treatment of respiratory conditions, including Asthma, COPD, Lung Fibrosis, Pulmonary Hypertension and Sleep Related Breathing Disorders.

Working with respiratory specialists in the Sleep and Respiratory Clinics at University Hospital Galway and Roscommon University Hospital has provided Sarah with additional expertise, allowing her to expand her scope of practice in the field of respiratory care.

She originally joined Roscommon University Hospital as a candidate Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Respiratory Care in 2022, after obtaining a Higher Diploma in Respiratory Care and a Masters Degree in Nursing.

During her two-year candidature, Sarah enhanced her nursing skills further working between Roscommon and Portiuncula University Hospitals, earning a certificate in nurse medicinal prescribing and referring for radiological procedures, before completing a Postgraduate Diploma in Advanced Nursing Practice at the University of Galway.

“Ultimately, my vision for the service in RUH, is to provide respiratory care to patients as close to their homes as possible,” she explained.

“As an ANP I can practice independently and autonomously to diagnose, treat, support and educate patients on their respiratory conditions in their local hospital.

“It’s wonderful to see that the service is already making a significant difference in the lives of our patients,” she added.

Pictured: Sarah Daly…. Appointed Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Respiratory Care at Roscommon University Hospital.