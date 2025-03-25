Galway nurse’s new role

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Roscommon University Hospital has announced the appointment of Co Galway native Sarah Daly to the role of Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Respiratory Care.
A native of Kilconnell, Sarah began her nursing career as an enhanced staff nurse in Portiuncula University Hospital. It was there her interest in respiratory care peaked while working with respiratory patients on the medical ward.
In her new role, Sarah is ultimately responsible for the assessment, diagnosis and treatment of respiratory conditions, including Asthma, COPD, Lung Fibrosis, Pulmonary Hypertension and Sleep Related Breathing Disorders.
Working with respiratory specialists in the Sleep and Respiratory Clinics at University Hospital Galway and Roscommon University Hospital has provided Sarah with additional expertise, allowing her to expand her scope of practice in the field of respiratory care.
She originally joined Roscommon University Hospital as a candidate Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Respiratory Care in 2022, after obtaining a Higher Diploma in Respiratory Care and a Masters Degree in Nursing.
During her two-year candidature, Sarah enhanced her nursing skills further working between Roscommon and Portiuncula University Hospitals, earning a certificate in nurse medicinal prescribing and referring for radiological procedures, before completing a Postgraduate Diploma in Advanced Nursing Practice at the University of Galway.
“Ultimately, my vision for the service in RUH, is to provide respiratory care to patients as close to their homes as possible,” she explained.
“As an ANP I can practice independently and autonomously to diagnose, treat, support and educate patients on their respiratory conditions in their local hospital.
“It’s wonderful to see that the service is already making a significant difference in the lives of our patients,” she added.
Pictured: Sarah Daly…. Appointed Advanced Nurse Practitioner in Respiratory Care at Roscommon University Hospital.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Residents of Wellpark Grove in the city transform local laneway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe residents of Wellpark Grove in the city have tran...
Galway's newest Councillor Michael Regan says revitalising small towns and villages is one of his main priorities
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA familiar face has returned to Galway County Council...
Submission raises environmental concerns over planned aquatic centre in Knocknacarra
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA detailed submission has raised a litany of environm...
Michael Regan takes his seat on Galway County Council
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA familiar face has returned to Galway County Council...
Planning application to be lodged for long-awaited footbridge in Oughterard
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA planning application is to be lodged in the coming ...
Half a million euro lotto ticket bought in Concannon's Ahascragh
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA half a million euro lotto ticket has been sold in C...
Last day for submissions on proposed Sceirde Rocks offshore windfarm project
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMToday is the final day for submissions in relation to...
Interior upgrade of Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre to get underway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn extensive upgrade of the interior of Ballinasloe T...
Two Galway Restaurants Make Sunday Times Top Ten List
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway Restaurants have made the top ten in the S...