Galway nurse fronts new campaign to break down stigma around HIV

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway nurse and activist is helping to front a new campaign that aims to tackle the stigma around HIV.

“You, Me and HIV” is led by the HSE and aims to emphasise that people with HIV can lead healthy lives and have children without passing on the virus.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported just over 900 total HIV diagnoses in Ireland in 2023.

Research shows that almost 2 in 5 people are diagnosed late, and over 70 percent of Irish adults are unaware of significant advances in treatment.

Aoife Commins, who was diagnosed with HIV in 2020, says she wants the campaign to also dispel the myth that HIV can only be contracted by men.