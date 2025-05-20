  • Services

Galway now under Status Yellow thunderstorm warning

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway now under Status Yellow thunderstorm warning
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway is now under a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning

There’s a risk of scattered thunderstorms with possible spot flooding and lightning damage

Met Eireann says the warning will remain in place until 8 tonight

As well as Galway the other affected counties are Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary

 

