Galway now under Status Yellow thunderstorm warning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway is now under a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning

There’s a risk of scattered thunderstorms with possible spot flooding and lightning damage

Met Eireann says the warning will remain in place until 8 tonight

As well as Galway the other affected counties are Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary

