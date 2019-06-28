Galway not at their best but still secure second chance

Galway 1-12

Mayo 3-6

IVAN SMYTH AT MacHALE PARK

A sin binning, a red card and a penalty save. The latest chapter in the Galway-Mayo rivalry produced an exciting Connacht final which saw the Tribeswomen overcome the concession of three second half goals to escape MacHale Park with a draw. They could have even salvaged a victory with Tracey Leonard missing a free in the final attack of the game, but it would have been harsh on a dogged Mayo side who defied their underdog tag to almost pull off a surprise victory.

Galway entered the game as favourites, and they enjoyed a dream start when midfielder Louise Ward scored a goal after two minutes. She exchanged handpasses with midfield partner Áine McDonagh before the Kilkerrin/Clonberne player finished low to the net. Mayo’s full forward Rachel Kearns grabbed her side’s opening point and she caused problems for the Galway rearguard throughout the contest.

The sides exchanged scores with Roisin Leonard pushing Galway ahead with a free before Sarah Rowe responded in kind after Kearns was fouled. Dunmore McHales’ Sarah Conneally helped the title holders increase their lead before Tracey Leonard struck her opening score of the contest from a free. Olivia Divilly then helped Galway move 1-4 to 0-2 ahead after 16 minutes.

Mayo carved out a goal chance with Rowe playing in Sinead Cafferky, but the midfielder’s effort went over the bar. Rowe pointed a free after a foul on Kearns. Galway were finding it increasingly difficult to break down a resolute Mayo defence and they turned over possession which then lead to Kearns scoring her second point of the game.

This narrowed the gap to two points, but Galway responded with a Tracey Leonard free. The captain grabbed her first point from play a minute later after a quickly taken free saw her exchange passes with Conneally. Subsequently, Mayo created another goal chance as Roisin Durkin played Éilis Ronayne, but the half back was penalised for barging. Galway ended the half leading by 1-6 to 0-5.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.