Galway Bay fm newsroom – New car registrations in Galway fell by 4 and a half percent in 2018 according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.
Just over 4,400 new private cars were registered in Galway during the last year, a drop of 211 from the previous year’s figure of over 4,600.
Nationally the level of new cars licensed fell by over 6 thousand, while the number of imported used cars rose by 7 percent.
The most popular colour of new cars in 2018 was grey, followed by black then white.
Galway new car registrations for 2018 fall for second year running
