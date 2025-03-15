Galway natives take on Arctic Challenge to raise funds for the Irish Heart Foundation

Two Galway women are taking on a gruelling, week-long Arctic Challenge to raise funds for the Irish Heart Foundation and increase awareness of the risk of heart disease and stroke in women.

Sarah Lyons, 43, originally from Salthill, and Korina Duffy, 42, from Athenry, are among an all-female crew of 14 signed up for the week-long expedition.

It will see participants travel 350km north of the Arctic Circle, complete a pulk (equipment) hauling trek across a frozen lake and an overnight, outdoor sleep in temperatures of -20C.

The group left Dublin for Kilpisjärvi, Northern Finland last Thursday and for some, it will be a personal journey to highlight the importance of heart health after loved ones suffered serious cardiac issues.

Data shows that one in four women in Ireland dies from heart disease and stroke – six times the number who die from breast cancer.

But the national heart and stroke charity says that cardiovascular disease in women remains under-researched, under-diagnosed and under-treated.

“The cause we’re doing it for is Her Heart Matters, specifically targeting women’s heart health,” said mum-of-two Sarah, a personal stylist and image consultant now based in South Dublin.

“I am health conscious but more on stuff you can see, you’re doing everything you can and you sometimes forget about your heart.

“One in four women will die from heart attack or stroke and there’s a lot of women around me who don’t know that.”

While the challenge focuses on awareness of women’s heart health, she recalls her father Tony’s heart attack eight years ago.

“He had no high cholesterol or any sign of heart disease, it literally came out of the blue.

“If paramedics had not got him to a Cath lab in time, that was it.”

Korina Duffy, an Athenry native now living in Templeogue, is the founder of EcoFitness in South Dublin and said one of her clients told her about the challenge.

“I run a community-based fitness studio, and we have three fitness members who have heart conditions.

“I want to show my community that while they’re fit and healthy and their heart is able and their legs can carry them – that’s when to do it.”

The single mum-of-two also wants to be an example to her children, as well as to other single parents.

The group is on track to raise over €100,000 – Sarah has already raised an impressive €5,700, while Korina has raised €3,900 with three fundraising events still to come.

“These women are taking on this challenge to raise funds and awareness for a special reason – because Her Heart Matters!,” said Judith Gilsenan, Commercial Director with the Irish Heart Foundation, and who is joining the all-female team.

“They are doing it for the hearts that can’t and are shining a vital light on women’s heart health, something which has been overlooked for too long.

“This challenge will push each participant to the limit.

“These women are making a real difference in helping us continue to fight as well as showing every woman in their family, workplace and community that our hearts matter.”

The charity is asking the public to support Sarah, Korina and the other participants on their fundraising page: https://eventmaster.ie/fundraising/campaign/Arctic_Challenge_for_the_Irish_Heart_Foundation/leaderboard.html

Pictured: Sarah Lyons, pictured with her daughter Annabelle, is among an all-female group of 14 taking on the Arctic Challenge and right: Korina Duffy, taking on the Irish Heart Foundation’s Arctic Challenge to raise funds and awareness for women’s heart health.